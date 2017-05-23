Los Angeles was awarded Super Bowl LV in 2021 but with construction of a new stadium delayed by record rainfall, the Rams and Chargers will not become full-time tenants of the new venue until 2020. As a result of the delays the NFL owners voted unanimously to delay the site as Super Bowl host for an additional season. Instead, Tampa, Fla., was named site of the 55th Super Bowl.

No. 56 goes to Los Angeles.

The $2.6 billion project in Inglewood, Calif., will host Super Bowl LVI the following year. League rules prohibit stadiums from hosting a Super Bowl in its first season of operation.

The next Super Bowl in February 2018 will be played in Minneapolis, followed by Atlanta and Miami returning as host cities.

Photo: Getty Images